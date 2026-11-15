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Katie Price finds freedom after cutting toxic people from her life LL Cool J reveals the secret behind his lasting marriage Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Katie Price finds freedom after cutting toxic people from her life LL Cool J reveals the secret behind his lasting marriage Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

LL Cool J reveals the secret behind his lasting marriage

According to LL Cool J, a healthy relationship begins with individuals having their own goals.

Web Desk November 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The rapper also emphasized that nobody is perfect

American rapper and actor LL Cool J is opening up about the relationship advice he believes keeps his marriage strong, saying that staying true to yourself, pursuing personal goals and accepting imperfections are key to building a lasting partnership.


The 58-year-old entertainer, whose real name is James Todd Smith, shared his thoughts during an interview with People magazine, explaining why maintaining personal ambitions is important even after getting married.


According to LL Cool J, a healthy relationship begins with individuals having their own goals and working toward their dreams rather than depending entirely on their partners.

"To be in a successful partnership with anybody, you gotta be on your own personal mission," he said.


The rapper also emphasized that nobody is perfect and that accepting each other's flaws plays an important role in maintaining a strong relationship.


He added that people should continue chasing their dreams while supporting their partners in achieving their own goals.


LL Cool J explained that helping someone turn their dreams into reality makes a relationship even more meaningful.


The couple's love story dates back to 1987, when LL Cool J first met Simone I. Smith. The pair tied the knot on Aug. 7, 1995, and have continued building their life together over the years.


The couple shares four children: Najee, Italia, Samaria and Nina. They are also grandparents to several grandchildren.


This year, LL Cool J and Simone celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary, marking more than three decades of marriage.

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