Oil prices slide more than 1% despite Strait of Hormuz tensions

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures dropped $1.47, or 1.6%, to $89.93 per barrel.





Global oil prices fell by more than 1% on Wednesday despite daily projectile attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and escalating tensions in the region, as concerns over a potential supply surplus weighed on the market.





According to Reuters, Brent crude futures dropped $1.47, or 1.6%, to $89.93 per barrel.





U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined, falling $1.52, or 1.9%, to $80.53 per barrel.





The latest decline was largely driven by expectations of increased global oil supplies, as crude shipments continue through the Strait of Hormuz and alternative routes, while several oil facilities have resumed operations.





Expectations of higher global production in 2027 and concerns that supply could outpace demand have also put downward pressure on prices.





Market attention is now turning to the Nov. 29 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, where members are expected to discuss production policies for 2027.





Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 126,000 barrels in the week ended Nov. 20.





Separately, the British maritime trade organization reported that three vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday were targeted by projectiles from an unidentified direction. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also claimed that a vessel had been targeted.