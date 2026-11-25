Nowshera crackdown targets illegal gold mining as 275 sites demolished

The crackdown included raids on hideouts linked to two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cases.

Three permanent rooms were also demolished during the operation

NOWSHERA: Police and mining officials demolished 275 illegal gold mining sites, seized heavy machinery and detained 13 suspects during a major crackdown in the Nowshera district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting illegal mining operations in the Toha and Gharib Pura areas.





The joint operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of the Nizam Pur police station under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Investigation Ehsan Shah.





Authorities sealed off the surrounding area to prevent suspects involved in illegal activities from escaping. Officials said the operation resulted in the demolition of illegal mining sites and the seizure of 167 processing plants, nine generators, seven excavators and three vehicles.





Three permanent rooms were also demolished during the operation. Authorities also arrested three facilitators and detained suspects. The crackdown included raids on hideouts linked to two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cases.





Police registered cases against the three facilitators following their arrests. Officials said the operation was part of broader efforts to dismantle illegal mining networks and bring individuals involved in serious criminal activities to justice.





In a separate action during the crackdown, authorities targeted an illegal fuel station and disposed of approximately 1,000 liters of diesel.

The operation involved coordinated efforts by police, the provincial minerals department and district administration officials.