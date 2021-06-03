Pakistan has on Thursday (today) begins inocula­tion against the deadly COVID-19 of people aged 18 years and above.

A few days earlier, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had decided to install separate COVID vaccination centres for the teachers and educational staff.

In order to expedite the teachers with immediate vaccination facility, NCOC has decided the establishment of separate COVID vaccination centres amidst the ongoing third Coronavirus wave.

According to sources, new centres would be established countrywide at the tehsil level, while separate counters would be reserved for the teachers.

The body has directed to complete vaccination of the teachers by June 5, said sources.

Earlier, the NCOC had decided to open walk-in vaccinations for people over the age of 30.

According to details, in a tweet message on the social networking website, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Omar apprised about the walk-in vaccination.

The Minister wrote, “in the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow. So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.”

Pakistan Coronavirus Situation

Pakistan has reported 92 more deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of deaths to 21,022.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the total cases have seen a minor rise over the past 24 hours as many as 2,028 new cases of the COVID-19 identified. The overall country’s caseload reaches 926,695.

Statistics 3 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,523

Positive Cases: 2028

Positivity % : 3.93%

Deaths : 92 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 3, 2021

Moreover, around 51,523 samples were tested, out of which 2,028 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of germs was recorded at 3.93%, the NCOC said.

3,889 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 852,574.

However, those who are in critical care are almost around 3,630.

So far, Punjab has reported a total of 340,989 cases, Sindh 320,488, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.