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British army general praises Muslim soldiers’ role in world wars

Major General Karl Harris CBE signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Major General Karl Harris CBE of the British Army (centre) interacts with people as he attends an event on the eve of Armistice Day


LONDON: A British Army general has praised the contributions of Pakistani and Muslim soldiers who served in the British Indian Army during the First and Second World Wars, saying they played an important role in defending Britain.


Major General Karl Harris CBE made the remarks ahead of Armistice Day while signing the Armed Forces Covenant with British Pakistani businessman Dr Tariq Sheikh, who is described as the United Kingdom and Europe's largest halal meat supplier.


The Armed Forces Covenant is a national commitment to ensure that serving and former military personnel, as well as their families, are not disadvantaged because of their service.


Dr Sheikh signed the agreement on behalf of his company, while Harris represented the Ministry of Defence. The partnership aims to support military personnel, veterans and their families through employment opportunities, assistance in transitioning to civilian careers and greater recognition of military service.


Addressing guests after the signing ceremony, Harris said Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the Armistice served as reminders of the sacrifices made to secure Britain's freedoms.


He said Britain had one Army that belonged to all communities, not just those serving in uniform.


"We celebrate the history and heritage that we all share, whether that's the British Army or people from South Asian heritage," Harris said.


He also shared a personal connection with the region, saying his maternal grandfather had served in the Indian Army in Burma during World War II, alongside soldiers whose relatives came from South Asia.


"My visit here today is about connection, community and celebration, bringing together the British Army and South Asian communities," he added.


Dr. Sheikh also highlighted his Pakistani roots, saying he was born in Gujrat, Punjab, while his wife came from Jhelum, a city with a long history of military service.


"For a hundred years, Jhelum sent its sons into the British Indian Army," he said.


He noted that the Pakistan Army, established after the 1947 partition, inherited the traditions, regiments, discipline and pride of the British Indian Army.


Addressing young British Pakistanis, Sheikh urged them to consider serving in the British Armed Forces, joining the reserves and encouraging their children to participate in cadet programmes.


"This is your country and this is your Army. Serve in it, join its reserves, send your children to its cadets, and carry the tradition on," he said.


Sheikh added that the Armed Forces Covenant would be displayed at his company's shops across the country, alongside a message encouraging customers to join and support the British Armed Forces.

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