Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad

The two-day forum brings together government officials and industry representatives to showcase Pakistan's mineral potential.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said investor security was the government's top priority

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stepped up efforts to attract international investment in its mineral and mining sectors, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urging domestic and foreign investors to explore the country's natural resources as the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 opened in Islamabad on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.





Addressing the opening session, Ishaq Dar said restoring investor confidence remained a priority for federal and provincial governments.





He identified investment, trade and information technology as key areas of focus, adding that Pakistan was working to strengthen international partnerships and maintain macroeconomic stability.





Ishaq Dar highlighted the country's extensive mineral reserves and growing opportunities in the mining industry. He also pointed to the potential of battery storage systems and electric vehicles, saying investment in these technologies could help reduce carbon emissions.





Describing Balochistan as the future of Pakistan's minerals industry, Ishaq Dar encouraged international investors to explore the province's untapped resources. Provincial leaders also presented investment opportunities and outlined measures to attract businesses to their respective regions.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the forum could play a significant role in developing Pakistan's mineral industry, highlighting the province's coal, granite, pink salt and rock salt reserves.





Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government was offering affordable land and low-interest loans to support businesses. She also highlighted improvements in the province's road infrastructure and said the mining lease process had been digitized to facilitate investment.





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also highlighted the province's mineral wealth, particularly its energy and industrial potential. He said Thar contained the world's sixth-largest coal reserve, offering substantial opportunities for domestic and international investors.





Murad Ali Shah added that Sindh was developing a regulatory framework for mining and encouraging private-sector participation. He also emphasized the importance of international investment in bringing advanced technology to the province's mining industry.





Furthermore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said investor security was the government's top priority, adding that the province would provide a one-window operation facility to simplify investment procedures.





He invited investors to explore KP's mineral resources and noted that the province was Pakistan's second-largest natural gas producer. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also invited domestic and international companies to invest in the province's mining, oil and gas exploration sectors.





He assured potential investors that security arrangements were being strengthened to protect their investments and facilitate business operations.





Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Iftikhar Gilani highlighted the region's natural resources and invited international companies to explore opportunities in precious stones and other minerals.





He said his government welcomed foreign investment in resource exploration. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Syed Amjad Hussain identified opportunities in precious metals and gemstones but pointed to limited connectivity as a major obstacle to developing the region's mining industry.





The two-day forum brings together government officials and industry representatives to showcase Pakistan's mineral potential and encourage international partnerships.





The event comes as the country seeks to attract foreign capital, strengthen its mining infrastructure and expand the economic contribution of its natural resources.