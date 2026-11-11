Thursday, November 12, 2026
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Thursday, November 12, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
11-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.00 PKR
Rs. 335.00/ltr
DIESEL
-7.00 PKR
Rs. 364.00/ltr
Headlines
OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices

Under the revised prices, petrol will now cost Rs335 per litre after a reduction of Rs3.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs3 and Rs7 per litre, respectively, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


Under the revised prices, petrol will now cost Rs335 per litre after a reduction of Rs3.


The price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs7 per litre to Rs364.


Earlier, Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Wednesday from the previous session’s two-month lows, after Iran’s security chief said Tehran would not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country.


Washington has said nuclear matters must be part of any initial negotiations with Tehran aimed at ending the US-Israeli war on Iran.


Brent futures were up $1.28, or 1.4 percent, to $92.77 a barrel at 0934 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $86.80.



In the previous session, oil prices initially fell by more than $3 a barrel after US officials played down the need for further military strikes against Iran. Prices later pared some losses after an Iranian security official said no talks were taking place between the two sides.

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