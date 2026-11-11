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OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs

The reported split has quickly grabbed attention, especially among fans who have followed the couple's.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The couple first sparked dating rumors in late 2023

Turkish celebrity couple Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir have reportedly called it quits after nearly two years together, sparking fresh buzz among fans across Türkiye.


According to the reports, the actress and singer decided to end their romance about two weeks ago, reportedly parting ways on friendly terms.

The reported split has quickly grabbed attention, especially among fans who have followed the couple's relationship through several rounds of breakup rumors.


Despite previous speculation about their romance, the pair had managed to stay together and keep their relationship largely away from the public spotlight.


The latest separation was mutual and amicable. However, neither Sarıkaya nor Demir has publicly confirmed the news or shared details about what led to their reported decision.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in late 2023. Their relationship faced its first major wave of breakup speculation in August 2024, but the claims were denied.


Rumors returned in December 2024 after reports suggested that the two had left a restaurant separately following dinner.

In June 2025, another round of speculation suggested that their romance had ended. However, their subsequent public appearances and shared vacation photos put those rumors to rest.


The buzz returned in April 2026, when Sarıkaya appeared to show support for Demir by leaving heart and evil-eye emojis under one of his social media posts.


During a television appearance in spring 2026, Demir also spoke about their relationship, revealing that they had celebrated their second anniversary. He described them as a couple who preferred keeping their private lives out of the spotlight.

Their relationship reportedly faced another difficult moment in September 2026, when reports claimed the two had a disagreement and stopped speaking for around 48 hours. However, Demir reportedly made a romantic gesture, and the couple later reconciled.


Around the same time, Demir caught fans' attention by sharing a makeup-free photograph of Sarıkaya on social media, giving followers another glimpse into their relationship.


Now the latest report has reignited the breakup buzz, suggesting that the couple may have finally gone their separate ways after overcoming several previous relationship challenges.

Meanwhile, Sarıkaya has continued making headlines through her professional appearances, including Paris Fashion Week and Netflix Türkiye's 10th-anniversary celebration.


For now, the reported split remains unconfirmed by either star, leaving fans waiting for an official response. Whether this marks the final chapter of their romance or another unexpected twist remains unclear.

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