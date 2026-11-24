Pakistan Shaheens crush Nepal by 96 runs, reach semifinals

Chasing a target of 169, Nepal were bowled out for just 72 runs, with nine of their batters failing to reach double figures, including six who were dismissed for ducks.





DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens secured their third consecutive victory in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, defeating Nepal by 96 runs in their final group-stage match to qualify for the semifinals.





Chasing a target of 169, Nepal were bowled out for just 72 runs, with nine of their batters failing to reach double figures, including six who were dismissed for ducks.





Mohammad Hasnain and Sufiyan Muqeem led Pakistan's bowling attack, claiming three wickets each, while Arafat Minhas took two wickets.





Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens were bowled out for 168 runs after batting first. Rohail Nazir top-scored with 64 runs to help his side post a competitive total.





With the victory, Pakistan completed the group stage unbeaten, having defeated India, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal to secure their place in the semifinals.





Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 48 runs in a high-profile Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha, Qatar, strengthening their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.





Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 313 runs before being bowled out in the final over.





Openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat provided a 66-run start. Shamyl scored 33, while wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir was dismissed for a duck.





Maaz Sadaqat and Hassan Nawaz then added 54 runs for the third wicket, with Maaz contributing 59 runs.





Captain Abdul Samad scored 28, while Hassan Nawaz played a crucial innings of 79 off 54 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes.





Farhan Yousaf also made a valuable contribution, scoring 56 off 46 deliveries.





For India A, Vipraj, Suryansh, Prince and Harshith claimed two wickets each.





In reply, India A were bowled out for 265 runs despite a spirited fightback from their middle order.