BTS wins five awards at MAMA Awards 2026 in Osaka

The two-day ceremony was held in Osaka, Japan, on Nov. 20 and 21, with the group securing multiple awards across major categories.





South Korean global music sensation BTS won five awards at the 2026 MAMA Awards, including the prestigious Artist of the Year and Album of the Year honours, further cementing its position in the international music industry.





The two-day ceremony was held in Osaka, Japan, on Nov. 20 and 21, with the group securing multiple awards across major categories.





According to Korean media reports, BTS received the Album of the Year award for its album “Arirang,” while its song “Swim” was recognised in the Best Song Top 10 category.





The group also won awards for Best Male Group and Fans’ Choice Male Top 10.





The five-award achievement highlights BTS’s continued global popularity and the strong support of its international fan base.





The MAMA Awards are among the major annual music award ceremonies celebrating achievements in the South Korean and international music industries.