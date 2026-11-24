Nvidia CEO admitted to multiple affairs before return, report says

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the 63-year-old executive disclosed details of several previously unreported relationships during hours of discussions with board members.





Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Jensen Huang reportedly admitted to having multiple extramarital relationships during a lengthy meeting with the company's board of directors before being reinstated as its chief executive.





According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the 63-year-old executive disclosed details of several previously unreported relationships during hours of discussions with board members. He also expressed regret over his conduct.





The report said Huang acknowledged his mistakes and discussed the importance of transparency and honesty with the directors. Following the discussions, the board decided to restore him to the company's leadership.





Reports of two previous relationships involving Huang had already emerged. One was with Nvidia Vice President Kimberly Powell, while the other allegedly involved a Chinese businesswoman identified as Alice Huang.





US officials have reportedly raised concerns about the Chinese businesswoman, who has been described as a suspected intelligence operative. Investigations into her alleged links to Chinese intelligence are also underway.





Reports of a third relationship subsequently emerged. During the board meeting, Huang reportedly acknowledged additional sexual relationships with other women and expressed remorse, promising that such conduct would not happen again.





On Nov. 8, Huang had also acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message sent to company employees. He had led Nvidia since 1993 but reportedly stepped down after the allegations surrounding his personal relationships emerged.





However, the company's board unanimously appointed him president and chief executive again on Monday.





According to the company, consultations with US authorities helped establish that Huang's return to leadership did not pose a national security risk.





Earlier, US President Donald Trump has claimed that he personally persuaded Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer (CEO), assuring directors that the technology executive did not pose a national security threat.





Trump said he had convinced the board that Huang’s return would not jeopardise US national security interests.





The US president also said he spoke with Huang by telephone on Sunday, adding that the Nvidia chief knew what he should and should not do.





Trump further claimed that Huang's relocation to China would have posed a major threat to the United States, saying Beijing was prepared to offer him whatever incentives he wanted.





He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had described Huang as one of the most intelligent people in the technology industry.





Trump said only someone with Huang’s expertise could understand the complexity of advanced computer chips, adding that China and other countries could not easily replicate the technology.





According to US media reports, the Trump administration assured Nvidia’s board that there was no evidence Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct or violated national security laws.