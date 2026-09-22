Pakistan, US agencies seize 463kg of crystal meth worth $21m

The operation was conducted Aug. 30 by Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and US authorities have seized 463 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, valued at about $21 million, in a joint counter-narcotics operation targeting a drug trafficking network linked to Afghanistan, the US Embassy said Tuesday.

The operation was conducted Aug. 30 by Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the embassy.

The suspected containers carrying the drugs were allegedly destined to be shipped from Pakistan to Colombo, Sri Lanka, the embassy said.

The seized methamphetamine was valued at about $21 million, equivalent to roughly 5.82 billion Pakistani rupees, according to the embassy.

Authorities from Pakistan, the United States and Sri Lanka cooperated in the operation, which also resulted in the arrest of several suspects, the embassy said.

The US Embassy said Washington continues to support the training of Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force as part of ongoing counter-narcotics cooperation.