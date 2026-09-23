Noah Kahan teases new ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack song, sending fans into a frenzy

Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.70 PKR
Rs. 392.05/ltr
DIESEL
-3.12 PKR
Rs. 418.96/ltr
Headlines
Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

Noah Kahan teases new ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack song, sending fans into a frenzy

Noah Kahan, best known for hits including “Northern Attitude.”

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Noah Kahan teases new ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack

Noah Kahan has given fans another reason to count down to "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping", teasing what appears to be a new ballad for the highly anticipated film just weeks before its release.


The 29-year-old indie-folk singer shared a short clip on Instagram that appeared to preview his contribution to the movie’s soundtrack. The teaser featured visuals and an atmosphere that matched the upcoming film, fueling speculation that Kahan’s long-awaited track could be officially announced soon.

Kahan, best known for hits including “Northern Attitude,” also appeared to signal the project through his promotional Instagram accoun. The account’s profile picture was changed to an image that appears to be connected to the upcoming movie.


The moves quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom have been hoping Kahan would contribute to the Hunger Games soundtrack. Social media reactions ranged from excitement to emotional disbelief.

One fan wrote that a Noah Kahan ballad leave fans “not ready,” while another pointed out that a new presave link had appeared on Kahan’s accounts.


Other fans joked about being unable to handle the emotional impact of hearing Kahan’s music during the film, with one saying they would need to be “carried out of the movie theatre in a coffin.”


Kahan has not publicly revealed full details about the song, including its title or release date, leaving fans waiting for an official announcement. The latest film in the popular franchise, is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 20.

Recommended

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts
RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader

RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader
Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama
Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins
Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration

Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration
BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy

BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy
Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor

Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor
South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win

South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win
Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert

Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert
Malala Yousafzai’s 'Taylor Swift' story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom

Malala Yousafzai’s 'Taylor Swift' story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom
Ireland’s RTÉ snubs 'Eurovision 2027 Song Contest' as Gaza crisis fuels boycott

Ireland’s RTÉ snubs 'Eurovision 2027 Song Contest' as Gaza crisis fuels boycott
Taylor Swift sparks 'SNL' return buzz after Emmy Awards

Taylor Swift sparks 'SNL' return buzz after Emmy Awards