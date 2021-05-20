Double Click 970×250

Yasir Hussain justifies his absence at the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ protest

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 01:07 pm
Yasir Hussain Palestine

Leading actor and host of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain explained the reason for not attending the demonstration in solidarity with Palestine at the Karachi Press Club yesterday.

Yasir Hussain shared a new photo of himself to his verified Instagram account in which the actor’s hand is plastered after surgery.

 

In the picture, it can be seen that Yasir Hussain has a Palestinian flag on the plaster wrapped around his arm, through which he expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The TV show host wished for God to have mercy on our Palestinian brothers and sisters as he wrote in the caption, “Aaj Palestine 🇵🇸 k sath izhar e yakjehti k liye nikalny wali march mai jany ka bohot dil tha .magar halaat ki wajah se nahi ja saka. Allah hamary palestini bhaiyon behno pe rehem kary . Ameen.”

He added the ‘Free Palestine’ hashtag at the end of his message.

Yasir Hussain recently underwent a surgery which he had informed his fans about through a social media post.

Sharing a photo of himself and Iqra Aziz to his Insta Story, the actor wrote in a humorous manner, “after surgery. behoshi khatam hui toh begam ko dekh k madhoshi tari o gai.”

However, Yasir Hussain did not say why he had undergone a surgery for his arm.

