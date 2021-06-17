Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

I keep a safe distance with co-stars in real life & in reel life, Yumna Zaidi

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 10:27 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Yumna Zaidi

Actress Yumna Zaidi has said that the distance set with her co-stars and other actors in the script is the same distance she maintains with them in normal life.

In a recent interview, Yumna Zaidi said that she keeps a safe distance with every actor on as well as off set.

When asked if no one opposes this behavior, Yumna Zaidi said that this is not the case, because everyone understands such things which are related to professional matters and the work environment.

The actress also mentioned that she has not appeared on screen without make-up till date.

The ‘Pyaar Ke Sadqay’ actress said that she has read in a lot of places on social media and has seen the reaction of people that Yumna worked without make-up, therefore she explained that she has never worked without make-up.

During the interview, the actress said that she looks better without make-up but make-up is mandatory for every character in the showbiz industry.

The actress spoke about her favorite co-stars and stated that she enjoyed working with Bilal Abbas as he is a very hardworking and capable actor and she is quite impressed by him.

Yumna also named Ahmed Ali Akbar and Zahid Ahmed as her favorite actors.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Prince Charles
27 mins ago
Prince Charles unable to handle Prince Harry’s harsh criticism

In his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry accused...
Minal Khan formal
2 hours ago
Minal Khan looks ravishing in this formal attire

Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Minal Khan's recent picture has gone viral on...
Josh O'Connor
2 hours ago
“I suppose I do feel defensive in a certain way”, Josh O’Connor

The British actor, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the Netflix...
Jane Fonda
2 hours ago
Jane Fonda broke into tears after hearing Demi Lovato’s story

Jane Fonda, an American actress, and political activist broke down into tears...
Meera death threats
3 hours ago
Actress Meera is receiving death threats

Actress Meera has said that the police have foiled the seizure of...
Billie Eilish
3 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa to perform at the iHeartRadio

This year's iHeartRadio Festival will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Weezer,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations
20 seconds ago
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations

Facebook is attempting to make it easier for group administrators to avoid...
Dollar to INR
10 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.76 (Last updated on 17th...
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman leaked video
11 mins ago
Leaked Video Of JUIF’s Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Shows Cleric ‘Sexually Abusing’ Seminary Student

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer and religious cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman...
Dollar to British Pound
14 mins ago
Dollar to British Pound: Today 1 US Dollar rate in British Pound on, 17th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.70 You can...