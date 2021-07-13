Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Watch: What is Hareem Shah up to in Turkey?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 12:24 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Hareem Shah Turkey

Pakistan’s controversial TikTok star and actress Hareem Shah is currently touring Pakistan’s ally country, Turkey.

She is sharing videos made during her tour of historical tourist sites in Turkey to her Instagram account while informing the fans about her activities.

She has shared videos of herself sitting on a boat touring the clear sea of ​​Istanbul.

The most popular song of Atif Aslam and Gul Pannra, Man Amadeh Am, has been used as background music in the shared TikTok video.

Hareem Shah also visited the most popular ice cream shop on Al-Taksim Square in Istanbul.

It should be noted that the TikTok sensation was once again in the news recently, confirming her marriage, saying that her husband is a PPP member of Sindh Assembly and a well-known personality.

The actress however has not yet revealed the name of the Sindh Assembly member she has supposedly married, but said she would reveal her husband’s name soon.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

James Gunn
5 mins ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
2 hours ago
Shaniera Akram Schools Minal Khan about road safety After Her Car Video Went Viral

Famed social media activist Shaniera Akram doesn't think unsafe driving and defying...
Bella Hadid
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid looks stunning as she spotted with boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid proved she can do it all when she walked out...
Christina Aguilera
3 hours ago
Christina Aguilera Says She’s ‘Re-Inspired by Music All Over Again’

Christina María Aguilera is an American singer, songwriter,  is working on a...
Iqra Aziz career
3 hours ago
At what age did Iqra Aziz kickstart her showbiz career?

Leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry Iqra Aziz says that she...
Ayeza Khan Madhuri
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan expresses her desire to meet Madhuri Dixit

Popular Pakistani showbiz industry actress Ayeza Khan is also a fan of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

James Gunn
5 mins ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
Mango mouthwatering dishes
6 mins ago
Make Your Loved Ones Smile With These Mouthwatering Mango Desserts

The summer season is about to end as monsoon nears in the...
white sauce pasta
25 mins ago
How To Make This Yummy & Easiest white sauce pasta At Home?

White sauce pasta is the most popular and yummiest pasta recipe that’s...
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi
30 mins ago
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris ‘just...