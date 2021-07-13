Watch: What is Hareem Shah up to in Turkey?

Pakistan’s controversial TikTok star and actress Hareem Shah is currently touring Pakistan’s ally country, Turkey.

She is sharing videos made during her tour of historical tourist sites in Turkey to her Instagram account while informing the fans about her activities.

She has shared videos of herself sitting on a boat touring the clear sea of ​​Istanbul.

The most popular song of Atif Aslam and Gul Pannra, Man Amadeh Am, has been used as background music in the shared TikTok video.

Hareem Shah also visited the most popular ice cream shop on Al-Taksim Square in Istanbul.

It should be noted that the TikTok sensation was once again in the news recently, confirming her marriage, saying that her husband is a PPP member of Sindh Assembly and a well-known personality.

The actress however has not yet revealed the name of the Sindh Assembly member she has supposedly married, but said she would reveal her husband’s name soon.