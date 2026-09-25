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BTS’ Jin shares rare family update during Chuseok celebrations

The 33-year-old singer shared a heartfelt message with fans on Weverse on Friday, Sept. 25.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

SEOUL: BTS member Jin gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life while celebrating Chuseok with his family in South Korea.

The 33-year-old singer shared a heartfelt message with fans on Weverse on Friday, Sept. 25, saying he was spending the holiday with his family after completing his second North American tour.

Jin said he had recently been busy recovering his Weverse password after changing his phone and had also been taking time to recover following his tour.

The “Super Tuna” singer said he was preparing for his upcoming South American tour while enjoying some time at home.

He particularly delighted fans by revealing that he was spending Chuseok with his family for the first time in a while.

Jin also shared a playful detail about his time with his father, saying he had been teaching him how to play one of his favorite games. He added that his father was also enjoying the experience.

Alongside his message, Jin shared a photo of his father playing the game, giving fans an uncommon glimpse into his family life.

Chuseok, one of South Korea’s major traditional holidays, is typically observed as a time for families to gather, share meals and celebrate together

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