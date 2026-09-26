Faysal Quraishi shares his fitness advice with Sparrow

Sparrow Butt asks about weight loss but refuses to ditch roti.

KARACHI: A simple question about losing weight turned into an entertaining exchange when social media personality Sparrow Butt asked actor Faysal Quraishi for fitness advice, only to discover that getting in shape may require more discipline than he expected.





Butt approached Quraishi for tips on losing weight and getting fit, joking that he wanted to look as smart and stylish as the actor.





Quraishi explained that getting fit does not mean starving yourself or completely giving up food. He stressed the importance of maintaining a calorie deficit, giving the example of reducing daily intake from around 2,000 calories to about 1,700.





The actor also emphasized the importance of getting seven to eight hours of sleep, eating balanced home-cooked meals and avoiding unnecessary snacking.





Quraishi said people can still enjoy everyday foods such as rice, roti and salan while working toward their fitness goals, as long as they maintain moderation and consistency.





He further suggested that following a balanced routine could help a person lose weight and improve their fitness within six to seven months without relying on extreme measures.





The serious fitness discussion, however, soon took a humorous turn.





After thanking Quraishi and shaking his hand, Butt jokingly covered his ears and made it clear that he could not imagine giving up roti.





His reaction turned the fitness conversation into a light-hearted moment, leaving viewers amused by his playful response to Quraishi’s advice.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)



