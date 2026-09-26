Athens building blast kills one, leaves five missing

Rescue crews search the rubble in the tourist district of Plaka after an explosion destroyed a two-story building.

ATHENS: A deadly blast tore through a residential building in central Athens on Friday, killing a woman, injuring three people and leaving five others missing as rescue crews searched the wreckage Saturday.





The two-story building collapsed in the historic Plaka district, near the Acropolis and Temple of Zeus, damaging nearby homes, shops and vehicles.





Emergency teams, assisted by rescue dogs, searched for an elderly couple who lived in one apartment and four tourists staying in another.





Rescuers recovered the body of a young woman early Saturday while clearing debris from the site. The building was left severely damaged, with twisted metal, broken balconies and sections of concrete hanging from the structure.





The nationalities of the four tourists were not immediately known. Police said they were due to check out Friday to catch a 3 p.m. flight from Athens airport but did not arrive.





Authorities had not determined what caused the explosion.





Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said Friday that the blast was likely linked to gas infrastructure, although officials had not confirmed the cause.





The explosion occurred in Plaka, one of Athens’ busiest tourist areas, where hotels and short-term rental properties are common.