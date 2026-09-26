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DR Congo military plane crashes, killing 14 people

Two senior military officials were among those killed in the crash near Kenge.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
plane crashes

KINSHASA, Congo: At least 14 people, including two senior military officials, were killed Friday when a military plane crashed in Kenge in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the military said.


The aircraft was flying from Kikwit to Kinshasa when it developed a reported technical problem and attempted to land in Kenge, local officials said. It crashed in a residential area, killing everyone aboard.


The dead included Lt. Gen. Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, president of the military court, and Lt. Gen. Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.


Military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Efomi Ekenge said 12 other members of the delegation and crew members also died.


Local officials said 12 bodies were burned beyond recognition, while the pilot’s body was found outside the wreckage.


The aircraft was returning to Kinshasa from Kikwit when it experienced a technical fault, according to local officials. With no landing strip available in Kenge, the plane came down in a residential area.


Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the crash. The aviation accident investigation authority is also examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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