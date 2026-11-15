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Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027

Ishaq Dar stressed the need to strengthen regional partnerships.

Web Desk November 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ishaq Dar also highlighted Pakistan's priorities during its upcoming chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in 2027, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced, as the country prepares to take on a leading role in strengthening regional ties, expanding economic cooperation and improving connectivity among member states.


According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar met ECO Secretary-General Dr. Asad Majeed Khan in Islamabad on the sidelines of the 30th session of the ECO Council of Ministers.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar stressed the need to strengthen regional partnerships, improve connectivity and promote economic integration among ECO member countries.


He said Pakistan remained committed to expanding regional cooperation and supporting economic development through the ECO framework.


Ishaq Dar also highlighted Pakistan's priorities during its upcoming chairmanship under the theme, "Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO." He reaffirmed the country's commitment to hosting the ECO Summit.


Meanwhile, ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan praised Pakistan for making excellent arrangements for the 30th Council of Ministers meeting. He also appreciated the country's hospitality and coordination.


Asad Majeed Khan congratulated Pakistan on its upcoming chairmanship and its plans to host both the ECO Council of Ministers meeting and the ECO Summit in 2027.


He said these developments reflected Pakistan's important role in promoting regional cooperation and multilateral partnerships.


Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination between Pakistan and the ECO Secretariat during the country's chairmanship.


They also emphasized the need to implement agreed initiatives effectively and work toward shared goals of regional development and economic prosperity.


Ishaq Dar appreciated the ECO Secretariat's continued efforts to advance the organization's objectives and support Pakistan's priorities during its chairmanship.

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