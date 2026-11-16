Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports

He said continuous curriculum reforms were underway to align the education system with modern requirements and future challenges.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has stressed the need to promote skills in digital education, environmentally friendly technologies and advanced industrial technologies to accelerate industrial development and boost exports.


He said continuous curriculum reforms were underway to align the education system with modern requirements and future challenges, adding that education remained the foundation of national development, economic prosperity and positive social transformation.


The federal government was committed to providing access to quality education for all, with particular emphasis on teacher training and improving the standards of educational institutions, he said.


The minister expressed these views while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony as chief guest, jointly organized by the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in Karachi.


The event marked the successful completion of the pilot phase of the Industry-Led Training Programme under the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Programme, with 260 young people receiving certificates after completing their training through collaboration between PHMA institutes and industry.


Siddiqui said the effective integration of technology into education would provide students with learning opportunities in line with international standards.


He appreciated PHMA for its role in providing technical, vocational and professional training to industrial workers and facilitating employment opportunities across various industries.


The minister emphasized that combining formal education with practical skills was essential to empowering young people to contribute effectively to society and the national economy.


He also praised PHMA's commitment and capacity to develop a skilled workforce for Pakistan's textile and apparel industry.


PHMA Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Javed Bilwani, Zonal Chairman Abdul Jabbar Gajiani, Chairman of PHMA Institutes Faisal Arshad Sheikh and other association office-bearers and members of the Institute Management Committee welcomed the minister.


Recommended

Cambridge mathematics paper leaked again before exam

Cambridge mathematics paper leaked again before exam
Governor Sindh condemns threats against Field Marshal, blames India

Governor Sindh condemns threats against Field Marshal, blames India
Pakistan Prepares for AI future with policy and startup investment

Pakistan Prepares for AI future with policy and startup investment
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stresses to promote girls' education

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stresses to promote girls' education
Govt committed to invest in modern skills, professional education: PM

Govt committed to invest in modern skills, professional education: PM
PM Shehbaz directs establishment of Pakistan Skill  Company

PM Shehbaz directs establishment of Pakistan Skill  Company
MQM-P delegation meets with President Asif Zardari

MQM-P delegation meets with President Asif Zardari
British High Commissioner, Siddiqui discussed challenges in edu sector

British High Commissioner, Siddiqui discussed challenges in edu sector
Maqbool says MQM’s aims to change system of governance

Maqbool says MQM’s aims to change system of governance
Khalid Maqbool assures voters of fulfilling all promises

Khalid Maqbool assures voters of fulfilling all promises
Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26

KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26