Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference

Medical experts explain that occasional forgetfulness is not necessarily a sign of a serious illness. normal forgetfulness

Do you frequently forget where you put your house keys, mobile phone or other important belongings? Or sometimes enter a room and forget why you went there? While such incidents are common, experts say persistent or worsening memory problems may sometimes indicate an underlying medical condition.





Medical experts explain that occasional forgetfulness is not necessarily a sign of a serious illness. However, it is important to distinguish between normal memory lapses and concerning signs of memory impairment.





Why Do We Forget Things?

According to experts, human memory does not work like a video recording. Remembering information depends largely on paying attention when it is first encountered.





Stress, fatigue, lack of sleep and multitasking can affect concentration, preventing the brain from properly storing information.





For example, placing house keys somewhere while using a mobile phone and later forgetting their location may simply be the result of divided attention.





Experts also point out that the speed of recalling certain information may decrease with age, although this does not necessarily indicate a memory disorder.





When Does Forgetfulness Become a Warning Sign?

The seriousness of memory problems can be assessed by considering three factors: how frequently they occur, whether they are becoming more common over time and the circumstances in which they happen.





According to medical experts, repeatedly asking the same questions, forgetting important recent events or experiencing memory problems that interfere with daily activities and social life may require medical evaluation.





Similarly, temporarily forgetting someone's name is generally common. However, having difficulty recognising familiar people can be a more concerning symptom.





What Can Affect Memory?

Experts say several factors can contribute to memory problems, including:





Lack of adequate sleep





Mental stress and anxiety





Depression or persistent sadness





Excessive use of certain medications





Nutritional deficiencies





Addressing these underlying factors may help improve concentration and memory. People experiencing persistent or worsening memory difficulties should consult a healthcare professional for proper assessment.