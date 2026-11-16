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Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference

Medical experts explain that occasional forgetfulness is not necessarily a sign of a serious illness. normal forgetfulness

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Do you frequently forget where you put your house keys, mobile phone or other important belongings? Or sometimes enter a room and forget why you went there? While such incidents are common, experts say persistent or worsening memory problems may sometimes indicate an underlying medical condition.


Medical experts explain that occasional forgetfulness is not necessarily a sign of a serious illness. However, it is important to distinguish between normal memory lapses and concerning signs of memory impairment.


Why Do We Forget Things?

According to experts, human memory does not work like a video recording. Remembering information depends largely on paying attention when it is first encountered.


Stress, fatigue, lack of sleep and multitasking can affect concentration, preventing the brain from properly storing information.


For example, placing house keys somewhere while using a mobile phone and later forgetting their location may simply be the result of divided attention.


Experts also point out that the speed of recalling certain information may decrease with age, although this does not necessarily indicate a memory disorder.


When Does Forgetfulness Become a Warning Sign?

The seriousness of memory problems can be assessed by considering three factors: how frequently they occur, whether they are becoming more common over time and the circumstances in which they happen.


According to medical experts, repeatedly asking the same questions, forgetting important recent events or experiencing memory problems that interfere with daily activities and social life may require medical evaluation.


Similarly, temporarily forgetting someone's name is generally common. However, having difficulty recognising familiar people can be a more concerning symptom.


What Can Affect Memory?

Experts say several factors can contribute to memory problems, including:


Lack of adequate sleep


Mental stress and anxiety


Depression or persistent sadness


Excessive use of certain medications


Nutritional deficiencies


Addressing these underlying factors may help improve concentration and memory. People experiencing persistent or worsening memory difficulties should consult a healthcare professional for proper assessment.

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