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Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong

Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze and launched firefighting operations.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BANGKOK: At least 11 people were killed and 30 others injured after a fire broke out in a building in Thailand’s popular tourist town of Patong, Thai media reported.


The fire erupted early in the morning at shops located on the ground floor of a four-storey building. It quickly spread to residential apartments on the upper floors and nearby shops, engulfing several parts of the area.


Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze and launched firefighting operations. They brought the fire under control after nearly two hours of efforts.


At least 11 people died in the incident, while 30 others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.


Several motorcycles parked near the building were also damaged in the fire.


Preliminary reports suggested that a short circuit may have caused the blaze. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident to determine its exact cause.

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