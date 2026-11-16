Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national

Intelligence agencies are examining photographs and other available information to identify the remaining suspects.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Prime Minister's Coordinator Ikhtiar Wali also said that Afghan Taliban commanders had been included in a youth committee

PESHAWAR: An alleged connection between illegal gold mining and terrorist networks has come under scrutiny in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after intelligence officials identified an Afghan national among militants killed during a security operation targeting an illegal mining operation in Kohat.


On Nov. 11, police officers were killed when militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij attacked security personnel during an operation against an illegal gold mining network in Kohat.


Intelligence reports mentioned that one of the militants killed during the security forces' retaliatory operation was identified as an Afghan national. Authorities are still working to establish the identities of four other militants killed in the encounter.


A previously obtained photograph of the identified militant reportedly showed him working as a personal security guard for an Afghan Taliban leader in Kabul.


Intelligence agencies are examining photographs and other available information to identify the remaining suspects.


Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor claimed that nearly 80% of the gold extracted illegally in the province was being transported to Afghanistan.


Prime Minister's Coordinator Ikhtiar Wali also said that Afghan Taliban commanders had been included in a youth committee under the previous provincial government's patronage before being involved in illegal gold mining operations.


Ikhtiar Wali further claimed that militant groups were collecting monthly extortion payments of Rs700,000 from people involved in illegal mining and Rs1.1 million from miners traveling to the area from outside.


Security analysts said the available evidence pointed to alleged links involving the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Fitna al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban in illegal gold mining activities across the province.


They added that the current provincial government's actions against Fitna al-Khawarij, which they described as operating with Afghan support, sent a strong warning to groups accused of exploiting the province's natural resources.

Recommended

IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement

Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit
Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march

Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions