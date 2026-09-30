Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Man City found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules

Club denies wrongdoing and vows to appeal as league weighs possible points deduction or fine.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MANCHESTER: The Premier League said Tuesday that an independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of all charges tied to serious breaches of the league's financial rules, in what the league's chief executive called the most significant disciplinary case in its history.


Sanctions have not been announced. Under the Premier League handbook, potential punishments include a points deduction, an unlimited fine or expulsion from the league.


City has consistently denied wrongdoing. In a statement Tuesday, the club said it would "pursue the appeal avenues" and is "innocent of the accusations."


The commission found City "arranged 'sham' contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with a number of its commercial partners, as well as relying on 'sham' agreements with others, to artificially inflate the club's revenues and reduce its costs," the league said.


The Premier League published the commission's 40-page document, with multiple sentences and graphs redacted. It covers the 2009-10 through 2017-18 seasons and describes what the league called "strong, cogent evidence" of "serious wrongdoing."


According to the document, City "concealed the true state of its finances." Income across those years was overstated by more than 830 million pounds (over $1 billion), the document said. The club also understated its expenses by tens of millions of dollars.


The league said the schemes were intended to inflate revenue and reduce costs by more than 900 million pounds to make the club appear compliant with financial rules. As a result, the commission found, City filed misstated accounts and hid its true financial position from auditors and football regulators.


The league also accused City of failing to cooperate with the investigation, citing "multiple breaches of its duties of co-operation and utmost good faith towards the League."


City CEO Ferran Soriano struck a defiant tone in an internal video message to staff obtained by CNN. He said the club stands behind "irrefutable evidence" of its innocence and described the accusations as based on "a single false accusation" and a "Premier League conspiracy theory."


Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said the decision vindicates the league's pursuit of the alleged hundreds of rule violations.


"This disciplinary case, and this decision, are the most significant in Premier League history," Masters said. "There are elements of the case that remain to be decided, including, importantly, what sanction must follow for these breaches."


The league charged City in February 2023 after an investigation lasting more than four years. The commission held a 42-day hearing that began in September 2024 and ended that December. It said Tuesday that it regretted the time it took to release the evidence publicly.


The league also accused City of failing to comply with UEFA's financial fair play regulations between 2013-14 and 2017-18, and of breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules between 2015-16 and 2017-18.


City won eight trophies during the period covered by the case: three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup. The 2010-11 FA Cup was the club's first major trophy in 35 years, since 1976. The 2011-12 league title was the first of eight Premier League crowns the club has won to date.


Before the hearing began, then-manager Pep Guardiola said he welcomed a resolution. "Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven," Guardiola said. "An independent panel will decide, and I'm looking forward to the decision."


It is not the first time City has faced such allegations. In 2020, UEFA banned the club from European competition for two seasons over "serious breaches" of financial fair play rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ban and cut the accompanying fine from $34 million to $11.3 million, ruling that City had failed to cooperate with UEFA.

Recommended

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post
Footballer’s ankle-length hair causes trouble for opponents

Footballer’s ankle-length hair causes trouble for opponents
Haaland goal sparks VAR controversy as PGMOL admits mistake

Haaland goal sparks VAR controversy as PGMOL admits mistake
Pakistan earn first FIFA ASEAN Cup point after thrilling 2-2 draw

Pakistan earn first FIFA ASEAN Cup point after thrilling 2-2 draw
Erling Haaland pulled from Norway media briefing after Man City ruling

Erling Haaland pulled from Norway media briefing after Man City ruling
Chelsea eye Bournemouth's Alex Scott as midfield target, though January move seen as unlikely

Chelsea eye Bournemouth's Alex Scott as midfield target, though January move seen as unlikely
Harry Kane eyes future as NFL kicker, possible MLS move

Harry Kane eyes future as NFL kicker, possible MLS move
FIFA chief proposes reforms after backlash over investment plan

FIFA chief proposes reforms after backlash over investment plan
Philippines secure first Asian Games men’s football win in 68 years

Philippines secure first Asian Games men’s football win in 68 years
Lionel Messi scores 930th career goal as Inter Miami draws 2-2 with San Diego FC

Lionel Messi scores 930th career goal as Inter Miami draws 2-2 with San Diego FC
UEFA, CONCACAF urge FIFA to give $10m to each member association

UEFA, CONCACAF urge FIFA to give $10m to each member association
Ronaldo included in Portugal squad, closes in on 1,000-goal mark

Ronaldo included in Portugal squad, closes in on 1,000-goal mark