Lionel Messi scores 930th career goal as Inter Miami draws 2-2 with San Diego FC

The strike was the 75th free-kick goal of Messi's professional career and his 101st competitive goal for Inter Miami since joining the club.

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi reached another career milestone Sunday night, scoring his 930th career goal in Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw against San Diego FC.





The 39-year-old forward drew Inter Miami level in the 24th minute with a curving free kick from the right flank that evaded San Diego goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and bounced into the net.

The strike was the 75th free-kick goal of Messi's professional career and his 101st competitive goal for Inter Miami since joining the club.





Despite the individual milestone, Inter Miami was unable to secure three points at home. Miami dominated statistical possession and outshot San Diego 19-8 while logging 34 touches in the opposition penalty box compared to San Diego’s 13. However, defensive lapses left the hosts vulnerable to counter-attacks throughout the match.





San Diego winger Anders Dreyer scored twice for the visitors, including a late equalizer to secure a share of the points.





Luis Suárez briefly gave Miami the lead in the 74th minute, lashing home a strike to cap off a sequence driven by the club's veteran South American core. The draw comes shortly after Inter Miami lifted the Campeones Cup following a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul.





Inter Miami head coach Kily González has now seen his side post four consecutive draws in Major League Soccer play since a 7-1 win over Montreal in late August. Miami has not kept an MLS clean sheet since late July.