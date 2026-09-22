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Philippines secure first Asian Games men’s football win in 68 years

Aldeguer converted from the spot in the first minute of added time at Minato Soccer Field to give the Philippines a dramatic victory.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NAGOYA: The Philippines secured its first Asian Games men’s football victory in 68 years after Andres Aldeguer scored a stoppage-time penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Kuwait on Tuesday.

Aldeguer converted from the spot in the first minute of added time at Minato Soccer Field to give the Philippines a dramatic victory in its final Group C match.

Santi Rublico put the Philippines ahead in the 19th minute before Scott Woods scored an own goal after the hour mark to bring Kuwait level.

The Philippines won the match after Jared Pena was brought down inside the penalty area by Salem Almehtab in stoppage time. Aldeguer stepped up and converted the resulting penalty.

The victory was the Philippines’ first in the Asian Games men’s football tournament since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, when it defeated host Japan 1-0 through a goal by George Aldeguer.

The latest victory also featured a family connection. According to Philippine media, Andres Aldeguer’s father, Dino, said George Aldeguer and Andres’ grandfather were cousins.

The men’s tournament features under-23 teams. Coached by Garreth McPherson, the Philippines had lost its opening match 5-1 before suffering another defeat against Vietnam. The team had already been eliminated from contention for the knockout stage before facing Kuwait.

The Philippines finished third in Group C with three points from one win and two losses.

The country’s women’s team reached the Asian Games quarterfinals in 2022 after recording two group-stage victories.

Kuwait, meanwhile, finished the men’s football tournament without a win. Its senior team is scheduled to begin its Arabian Gulf Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 23.

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