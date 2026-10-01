Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp days before Nations League match

Ronaldo had also been absent from team training sessions after the Norway match. Jesus said the decision had been agreed between the two men and that his captain had not refused to participate.

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of Portugal’s national team camp Wednesday, days before a crucial Nations League tie, after talks with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.





The 41-year-old confirmed his exit shortly after head coach Jorge Jesus publicly addressed Ronaldo’s position at a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s fixture against Denmark in Copenhagen.





In a statement posted on social media, Ronaldo said he would explain his decision fully at a later time.





“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” he wrote. “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates.”

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Tension between Ronaldo and Jesus had been building since Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday. Ronaldo warmed up on the touchline for an extended period but was never sent on by Jesus, who took charge of the national team after the 2026 World Cup.





Jesus downplayed any conflict ahead of the Denmark match.





“There was no incident whatsoever,” the coach said. “Any player, and I was a player myself, when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no one is happy about that.”





Jesus also indicated Gonçalo Ramos was set to start against Denmark, suggesting Ronaldo would have been on the bench again had he remained with the squad.





Ronaldo had also been absent from team training sessions after the Norway match. Jesus said the decision had been agreed between the two men and that his captain had not refused to participate.





Jesus previously substituted Ronaldo during a Nations League match against Wales. Ronaldo struggled to make an impact and missed a clear chance before being taken off in the 68th minute. Jesus said Portugal needed fresh pace to press Wales while protecting a 1-0 lead.