British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana

The influential rapper who helped shape British hip-hop and later became a mentor to stars including KSI.

British rapper Sway DaSafo has died at 44, sending shockwaves through the UK music scene as fans, artists and the MOBO Awards organization mourn the influential rapper who helped shape British hip-hop and later became a mentor to stars including KSI.





Sway, whose real name was Derek Safo, died at his home in Ghana, according to a report. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. The news sparked an emotional outpouring from KSI, who credited Sway with believing in him when others dismissed his early music ambitions.





“You believed in me when many didn’t. You gave me a chance when many didn’t,” KSI wrote in a tribute. He also remembered Sway as being “like a father figure” and said the loss “hurts a lot.”





Sway became a major name in British hip-hop after making history at the 2005 MOBO Awards. While still unsigned and without a debut album, he won Best Hip-Hop Act, beating major U.S. rap stars 50 Cent and The Game. The victory became a defining moment in his career and an important milestone.





Born Derek Safo in Hornsey, North London, to Ghanaian parents, Sway developed a distinctive style that moved between hip-hop, grime and club music. His storytelling and independent approach helped him stand out during the rise of British rap in the 2000s.





His breakthrough continued with his 2006 debut album, This Is My Demo. The critically acclaimed record was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. Among his notable tracks were “Little Derek” and “Still Speedin’,” while his wider career included collaborations with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Riz Ahmed, Kano and Akon.

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Sway also built a reputation as a producer, label executive and mentor. Through his Dcypha Productions label, he helped develop emerging talent and played an important role in KSI's early music journey. His influence also reached television and film. Sway appeared in the British crime drama Top Boy, further expanding his career beyond music.





The YouTube star and musician remembered the late rapper as someone who gave him an opportunity when others did not believe in his potential. His tribute highlighted the personal relationship between the two artists and the lasting influence