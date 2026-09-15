Study finds link between weight-loss drugs and suicidal thoughts

Researchers in South Korea reviewed mental health data from 27,000 adults, including 846 people.

A new study has found an association between the use of weight-loss medications and a higher likelihood of depression and suicidal thoughts, particularly among people who regained weight after starting treatment.

Researchers in South Korea reviewed mental health data from 27,000 adults, including 846 people who reported using prescription weight-loss medications.

The study found that people who used weight-loss drugs were 93% more likely to report depression and 168% more likely to report suicidal thoughts than those who did not use the medications.

Researchers also examined people over a period of nearly a decade and found that the risk of mental health problems appeared to increase further among those who regained weight after being prescribed the medications.

Dr. Young-Sun Ki and colleagues said their findings suggested that weight-loss medication use was associated with an increased risk of depression and suicidal tendencies. They also noted that weight regain after treatment was linked to a further increase in the risk.

However, the findings show an association and do not establish that weight-loss medications directly cause depression or suicidal thoughts.

Concerns about the potential mental health effects of weight-loss drugs have previously prompted safety reviews. The US Food and Drug Administration received hundreds of reports from patients who said they experienced suicidal thoughts or severe feelings of despair while taking such medications.

Some patients reported having no previous history of mental health problems before developing these symptoms.

The findings add to ongoing debate over the safety of GLP-1-based weight-loss medications and highlight the need for further research into their potential effects on mental health, particularly among patients who experience significant weight regain.