Areeba Habib advised politicians to get enroll in school

Leading Pakistani actress and model Areeba Habib gave important advice to Pakistani politicians.

Recently, Areeba Habib attended a program as a guest where the host asked the actress about the commotion in the National Assembly on which the actress gave useful advice to the politicians.

The Koi Chand Rakh actress said that our politicians should get enrolled in a school where they are taught how to communicate and how to behave.

The actress further said that our politicians need to teach what patience is and how to treat others.

Moreover, she said that not all the politicians of our country are rude, some politicians are also very civilized.