Google to notify the users when their search results are unreliable

Google will now notify users when search results are rapidly changing around a breaking story, with some searches displaying a warning that “it appears that these results are changing quickly” and a subheading that explains that “if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.”

The company explained, “While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet. This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable.”

A snapshot from a Google search shows the query “ufo filmed traveling 106 mph,” which appears to be a reference to a recent tabloid article about a 2016 UFO sighting in Wales. (At the moment, that specific search result does not contain the warning.)

“Someone had gotten this police report video released out in Wales, and it’s had a little bit bit of press coverage. But there’s still not a lot about it,” Danny Sullivan, Google’s public liaison, told the same outlet.

“But people are probably searching for it, they may be going around on social media — so we can tell it’s starting to trend. And we can also tell that there’s not a lot of necessarily great stuff that’s out there. And we also think that maybe new stuff will come along,” he added.