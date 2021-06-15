Realme teases the Realme Book and the Realme Pad

During its event dedicated to the arrival of Realme GT in Europe, the company teased two of its upcoming products – the Realme Book and Realme Pad.

As the names indicate, Realme is looking to announce its first laptop and its first tablet.

Not many details have been disclosed around the two devices except that a prototype of the notebook was shown on stage and the spokesperson said that it will be designed with Realme users in mind. There’s also this one render showing the thin profile of the laptop along with two USB-C connectors, one likely used for charging as well. The company also launched a co-creation program that will aggregate ideas from the community.

The company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, shared teaser images showing the Pad and the Book, the tablet will adopt flat edges and a slightly protruding camera module.