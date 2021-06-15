Double Click 728 x 90
YouTube’s homepage is now free of election and gambling adverts

Shariq Tahir

15th Jun, 2021. 11:39 am
Advertisements for alcoholic beverages and prescription drugs are likewise prohibited from the prominent masthead area of  Youtube.

Certain sorts of ads will no longer be allowed on the masthead. The ad unit that shows at the top of YouTube’s homepage. Certain election and political advertisements, as well as those promoting gambling, alcohol, and prescription drugs, are no longer allowed to show in that slot.

Ads for online gambling, offline gambling, or social casino games will not appear across the top of the homepage. Ads promoting a political candidate will not appear. According to Axios, political ads may still run in the slot, but YouTube will examine them on a case-by-case basis. The new policy goes into effect right now.

“We regularly review our advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of both advertisers and users.”

“We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users.”

Earlier, YouTube said, “Violative View Rate” to its monthly transparency report to specify what percentage of views come from content that violates its policies, and said the figure was a small fraction of a percent in the final three months of last year.

YouTube director of trust and safety Jennifer O’Connor said while briefing journalists,

“It’s a very low number, Of course, we want it to be lower, and that’s what my team works day in and day out to try to do.”

