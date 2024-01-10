WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr demonstrates skills simialr to his father

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. displays impressive football skills.

13-year-old shows talent by replicating CR7’s style.

Ronaldo Jr. has played for multiple academies.

In a video, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. demonstrated his football skills similar to those of his father by skillfully scoring a free kick while working out with Chelsea Academy player Yahya Idrissi.

The 13-year-old Ronaldo Jr. was shown in the X platform video, exhibiting a lot of talent and matching his father’s style of play by executing a powerful free kick during a training session.

More than 1,700 people have shared the video, and it has received over 615,000 views.

Originally posted on social media by Chelsea’s academy member Yahya Idrissi, a fellow youngster.

The oldest son of CR7, who wears the number 7 shirt for the academy squad, has attended schools in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Italy, and England.

On October 20 of last year, he made his debut for Al-Nassr’s U13 team. Prior to that, he had experience playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus’ junior teams.

The Portuguese celebrity expressed his opinions about his son’s football career, saying, “I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks [cold drinks] sometimes and I’m p*ssed with him. I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don’t like it.”

Even though the adolescent has faced criticism off the field recently, he appears to be making adequate improvement there.

