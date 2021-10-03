Maya Ali looks breathtaking in this recent Mayun look, see photos

Gorgeous actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Maya Ali, who is properly known for her kind nature and amazing acting skills mesmerized fans with her dreamy Mayun photoshoot.

Took to Instagram, the actress shared a series of her stunning pictures from a Mayun photo shoot.

The Man Mayal starlet appeared in a delicately embroidered yellow dress and paired it with a beautiful neckpiece, earrings, and green khusas. For makeup, she chose pink lips, rosy cheeks, and a touch of highlighter all over her face. And of course, Maya’s lovely smile is the cherry on top.

Have a look at her beautiful pictures:

“Mayun Rang mein dhali, Naye khawab Bunti,” she wrote in the caption