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Stop throwing away plastic plant pots with this simple hack

Nursery pots can be especially useful for growing houseplants because their drainage holes allow excess water to escape.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gardeners, don’t toss those plastic pots before reading this!

Gardeners often accumulate piles of plastic nursery pots, but before throwing them away or reusing them for the next plant, there is one important step to consider: cleaning them properly.


Reusing nursery pots can save money, reduce plastic waste and support a thriving indoor garden, but dirty containers may carry pests, fungal spores and plant diseases from one growing season to the next.


Plastic nursery pots are a familiar sight in the homes of plant lovers. They often arrive with new houseplants and quickly pile up in cupboards, storage bags and garden sheds.


Although tossing them into the trash may seem wasteful, putting an unclean pot straight back into use can expose healthy plants to unwanted problems. The good news is that a few simple cleaning steps can help gardeners reuse these containers more safely.


Nursery pots can be especially useful for growing houseplants because their drainage holes allow excess water to escape, helping reduce the risk of root rot. Rather than planting directly into a decorative container, gardeners can keep their plants in nursery pots and place them inside more attractive outer pots.


This practical approach combines proper drainage with a polished look while making watering and repotting easier. Before reusing a plastic pot, remove all old potting soil, dead roots and other plant debris.


Wash the container thoroughly with hot, soapy water, using a brush to scrub the rim, sides and drainage holes. These areas can harbor leftover soil and unwanted pests, making a careful cleaning essential before introducing another plant.


For pots that previously held diseased or pest-infested plants, discarding or recycling them may be the safer choice. Gardeners who choose to disinfect reusable containers can use a solution made with one part household bleach and nine parts water, following appropriate safety precautions and ensuring the pot is thoroughly cleaned and completely dried before reuse.


Check the container for cracks, brittleness or other signs of deterioration, as damaged plastic may no longer provide reliable support for a growing plant.


Regularly reusing clean nursery pots can help gardeners get more value from their gardening supplies without compromising plant care.


However, a pot that is cracked, breaking apart or difficult to clean should be retired rather than reused indefinitely. Keeping a small collection of clean, sturdy containers can make future planting projects easier and reduce unnecessary waste.


With proper cleaning, careful inspection and sensible precautions around diseased plants, plastic nursery pots can serve another growing season instead of gathering dust in storage.

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