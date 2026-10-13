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Headlines
Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Cyberattack hits 80 Co-Operative U stores in France as TFG probes UK breach

French supermarket chain says financial impact could reach €200,000 per hypermarket; South African retailer investigates incident affecting Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: French supermarket chain Co-Operative U said Tuesday that 80 of its 2,000 stores were affected by a cyberattack this week.


Company head Dominique Schelcher told RTL radio that the attack "affected a minority of our stores."


Schelcher said he could not precisely quantify the financial impact, but added that a smaller store could lose several tens of thousands of euros, while a larger hypermarket could see losses of up to 200,000 euros ($223,480).


Separately, South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its U.K. operations affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.


The company said its U.K. operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems. TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and has informed all relevant U.K. authorities.


An investigation to determine whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing. Several IT systems across its U.K. operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected.

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