Cyberattack hits 80 Co-Operative U stores in France as TFG probes UK breach

French supermarket chain says financial impact could reach €200,000 per hypermarket; South African retailer investigates incident affecting Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles

PARIS: French supermarket chain Co-Operative U said Tuesday that 80 of its 2,000 stores were affected by a cyberattack this week.





Company head Dominique Schelcher told RTL radio that the attack "affected a minority of our stores."





Schelcher said he could not precisely quantify the financial impact, but added that a smaller store could lose several tens of thousands of euros, while a larger hypermarket could see losses of up to 200,000 euros ($223,480).





Separately, South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its U.K. operations affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.





The company said its U.K. operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems. TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and has informed all relevant U.K. authorities.





An investigation to determine whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing. Several IT systems across its U.K. operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected.