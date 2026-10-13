IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework

The USF has invested $1 billion over the years to extend internet access to underserved and unserved parts of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is close to completing a regulatory framework for satellite internet services as the government seeks to expand connectivity, attract investment and bring reliable internet to underserved areas, Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.





Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) Symposium on Digital Transformation and the Universal Service Fund (USF), Khawaja said the Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) framework would be finalized soon after consultations with relevant institutions.





She said the government would create a business-friendly environment for companies investing in satellite internet services.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Pakistan had made progress in expanding internet infrastructure and reducing the gender gap in mobile internet use.





According to her, the gap had fallen from 38% to 8%, marking the fastest improvement worldwide over the past two years, the GSMA said.





Pakistan had also added three submarine internet cables over the past two and a half years, she said. The government was working on additional cable connections and alternative routes to strengthen international internet capacity.





Through the USF, Pakistan had laid more than 17,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cable across the country, Shaza Fatima said.

She added that the number of homes passed by fiber broadband had increased from fewer than 3 million in 2024 to more than 5 million.





The share of mobile towers connected to fiber-optic networks had also risen from less than 15% to more than 19%. The government aims to raise that figure to at least 60%, she said.





Shaza Fatima said Pakistan introduced fifth-generation, or 5G, mobile technology through a spectrum auction in March 2026, offering 480 megahertz of spectrum. She stressed that connecting more mobile towers to fiber networks was necessary to deliver effective 5G services.





The government was also encouraging local entrepreneurs to provide internet services at the district level through Class Value Added Services (CVAS) licenses. A new business model was being developed to help people in rural communities become internet service providers, she said.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was holding meetings every two weeks to review progress on the National Connectivity Plan, Shaza Fatima Khawaja added.





She also highlighted the government's use of technology to deliver public services, saying more than 10 million people had received fuel subsidies through a digital system. Smartphones were not required to access the program, allowing more citizens to benefit, she said.





Shaza Fatima noted that about 2.2 billion people worldwide still lacked internet access. In the Asia-Pacific region, around 48% of the population remained unconnected, she said.





Digital connectivity has become essential for education, health care, disaster management, economic growth and national security, the minister said.





The USF has invested $1 billion over the years to extend internet access to underserved and unserved parts of Pakistan. It has completed 158 projects, reaching about 38.4 million people, Shaza Fatima said.