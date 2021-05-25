Double Click 728 x 90
Sukkur: Shalimar Express bogies derailed near Khairpur

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 06:04 pm
Shalimar Express Sukkur

Sukkur: The engine of Shalimar Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore became detached from the rest of the bogies.

The accident occurred after part of the engine of Shalimar Express split.

The bogies deviated from the engine and headed towards Tando Masti railway station. The damaged engine of Shalimar Express reached Khairpur station where it is currently at.

The passengers started shouting in panic and chaos after the engine of the train became detached.

The detached engine has been dispatched to bring to where the bogies of Shalimar Express are. All the bogies of Shalimar Express have reached Tando Masti station.

Shalimar Express was delayed by two hours due to the accident. Passengers of the train suffered in severe heat as a result of this incident.

