Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan team in India

ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan on Sunday
Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the first ICC World Cup 2023...
Mickey Arthur, the national team director for the ICC Cricket World Cup, joined the Pakistan team in Hyderabad, Deccan.
According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan team, Arthur has arrived in India from England at the end of his engagement in county cricket.
However, the team director was earlier with the national team for a few matches in the Asia Cup. In addition to that,
Mickey Arthur will now be fully present with the Pakistan team. It should be noted that Pakistan’s second warm-up match is scheduled for October 3 against Australia, for which the Pakistan team will train in this afternoon session.
Previously, the director of the Pakistan cricket team, will travel to India on Sunday, October 1, to join the team as the Men in Green get ready to face the Netherlands on October 6 in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
On Saturday, Arthur, who was in England to carry out his duties as Derbyshire’s head coach in County Cricket, departed for India.
It should be mentioned that in April of this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Arthur.
