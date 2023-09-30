ICC World Cup 2023: Here is why Shaheen, Shadab did not bowled against New Zealand

Pakistan lost to New Zealnd by 5 wickets.

Shadab and Shaheen did not bolwed in the match.

Pakistan will play their opeing ICC World Cup 2023 match on Oct 6.

Advertisement

In their first warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sept 29, Pakistan lost to New Zealand by five wickets.

After displaying some exceptional batting skill, the Green Shirts posted a huge target of 346 when batting first. However, this was not enough as the Black Caps reached the target in just 43.4 overs.

The loss raised the concerns as Pakistani bolwers were not able to defend the target.

The most suprising fact was that Pakistan’s key bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi ans Shadab Khan, did not bowled a single ball. Later, it was revealed by the sources that it was a part of team’s strategy.

The bowlers, who haven’t bowled for the past few months , were given a chance to practice so they can get back into shape.

The complete World Cup squad will be evaluated during the warm-up fixtures to allow the players to get accustomed to the playing conditions

Advertisement

The Men in Green will play their second wram-up match against Australia on Oct 3 ahead of the opening match against Netherlands on Oct 6.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read