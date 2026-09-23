Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026

More than 123,000 students pass the exams, with the overall success rate exceeding 64%.

LAHORE: More than 123,000 students have passed Punjab’s Intermediate Part-II annual examinations, with the overall success rate exceeding 64% as education authorities announced the results in Lahore.





A total of 189,373 candidates appeared for the examinations, of whom 123,060 were declared successful, while more than 66,000 candidates failed.





The results were announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore for students enrolled in FA, FSc, ICS and I.Com programs. Students can check their individual results through the Lahore Board’s official website.





Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the results ceremony as the chief guest. Examination Task Force Chairman Muzammil Mahmood, Lahore Board Chairman Badr Salam and Controller of Examinations Touseef ur Rehman were also present.





Speaking at the ceremony, Hayat said the elimination of cheating networks from board examinations had helped ensure greater transparency in the examination process. He said cheating was common in examinations before 2024 and alleged that examiners previously managed to secure duties of their choice.





The position holders also credited their colleges for playing an important role in their academic success.





The two top position holders were awarded laptops, while all other position holders received cash prizes of Rs100,000 each along with medals.





Intermediate Part-II results were also announced by education boards across Punjab, including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.





The results mark an important academic milestone for students preparing to apply for admission to universities and professional institutions.