Pakistan refineries to explore imports of Libyan crude oil as part of efforts to diversify supply

Pakistan pursues Libyan crude, Turkish seismic survey to bolster energy security amid global supply shocks

RIYADH: Pakistan has encouraged its domestic refineries to explore imports of Libyan crude oil as part of efforts to diversify supply sources, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said Monday.





The announcement came on the sidelines of the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh, according to a statement.





Malik held a bilateral meeting with Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas, Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, to discuss strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Malik told his Libyan counterpart that Pakistan had urged its refineries to consider importing Libyan crude.





He emphasized that Pakistan aims to diversify its crude oil supply sources to bolster energy security and maintain alternative supply options in case of disruptions to key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.





Abdulsadek described Pakistan as an important country for Libya and said he would encourage Libya's national oil company to allocate greater volumes of crude oil to Pakistani companies. He also noted that Libya plans to upgrade its refineries and expressed interest in learning from Pakistan's experience in refinery modernization.





Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also met with Malik and said he looks forward to visiting Pakistan next month to receive a TPAO seismic vessel to begin data acquisition in the Indus Basin.





Malik also held a detailed breakfast meeting with Qatar's Energy Minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, to explore cooperation in the liquefied natural gas sector.





Malik attended the forum at the invitation of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's minister of energy.





Addressing a plenary session titled "Investment and Trade in Sustainable Energy Solutions: Making Energy Clean, Accessible and Affordable," Malik said the global energy sector is entering a new investment cycle in which energy security, affordability and sustainability must advance together.





He stressed that investment is needed not only in renewable energy but also in hydrocarbons, critical minerals and essential infrastructure, including grids and pipelines.





Referring to the unprecedented global energy supply shock of 2026, Malik noted the crisis extended beyond oil and gas to shipping and insurance.





Despite its heavy dependence on imported energy, Pakistan navigated the crisis without rationing major energy sources, supported by the government's response and cooperation from brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, he said.





Malik said Pakistan is working to strengthen its long-term energy security architecture through strategic reserves, a world-class bonded reserves scheme, greater domestic energy production, critical infrastructure including refineries and tank farms, competitive electricity and gas markets, and targeted relief mechanisms.





He stressed that international investment and trade frameworks must balance innovation and sustainability with affordability, equity and access. Pakistan, he added, looks forward to working with all IEF member countries to advance shared energy security objectives for future generations.