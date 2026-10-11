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Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye, collectively known as the R4 Group, strongly condemned the Houthi attacks.

Web Desk October 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh

RIYADH: Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Sunday, Oct. 11, that they launched multiple missile and drone attacks on Riyadh’s international airport and Saudi energy facilities, escalating tensions a day after a deadly strike at the airport killed 12 people and wounded hundreds, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.


Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Iran-backed group carried out four operations in 24 hours using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.


He said the attacks targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Dammam airport and two facilities operated by Saudi state oil company Aramco.


Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed a new attack on King Khalid International Airport on Sunday afternoon, reporting injuries as officials assessed the damage and checked the safety of airport facilities.


The authority did not immediately provide further details about the number of people injured in the latest attack. The new assault came a day after an earlier attack at the airport reportedly killed 12 people and wounded hundreds, raising fresh concerns about the safety of civilian infrastructure and the potential for a wider regional escalation.


Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye condemn attacks:


Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye, collectively identified in the joint statement as the R4 Group, strongly condemned the Houthi attacks, describing the strikes on King Khalid International Airport as a threat to civilian lives and infrastructure.


The four countries said the attacks violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and posed a direct threat to regional stability.

The group also expressed full support for Saudi Arabia’s right to take legitimate measures to counter the attacks, deter further threats and protect its citizens and residents, in accordance with the U.N. Charter and international law.


The statement held the Houthi militant responsible for the consequences of the attacks and called for an immediate and unconditional halt to the strikes.


The reported attacks on airports and energy facilities underscore the growing risks to civilian infrastructure and critical energy assets in the region. Further strikes could deepen tensions and raise concerns about broader consequences for regional and international security.

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