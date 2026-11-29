Pakistan seeks bigger share of Chinese market

Pakistan's share in China's total imports is merely 0.1 percent, which shows how much room there is for Pakistani products.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and China's Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong on Saturday discussed ways to speed up the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and increase Pakistan's exports to China.





Iqbal pointed out that China imports goods worth around $3 trillion a year, whereas Pakistan's exports to the neighbouring country stand at only $3 billion. Pakistan's share in China's total imports is merely 0.1 percent, which shows how much room there is for Pakistani products.





The two sides also talked about attracting investment in export-oriented industries within the CPEC SEZs, and about getting Pakistani business delegations to trade exhibitions and business meetings in China. Such visits would let businesses showcase their products, meet Chinese buyers directly and build long-term trade partnerships.





Iqbal said that under CPEC 2.0 and URAAN Pakistan, the priority was to build on the strong foundation of Pakistan-China friendship to promote industrial investment, boost exports and create jobs.