Pakistan tests extended-range Fatah-IV cruise missile

Military says indigenously developed weapon system capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of an indigenously developed extended-range version of the Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile, the military's media wing said Tuesday.





The Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that the weapon system, equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality.





The test also validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, the statement said.





Senior officers from the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and engineers of the developing agency, witnessed the launch, according to the statement.





President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and all service chiefs commended the successful test and appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed toward achieving the milestone.





In May, the Army Rocket Force Command conducted a successful test fire of the Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile. A month earlier, the command also conducted a successful training launch of the Fateh-II missile system. The same month, the Pakistan Navy successfully fired a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile to engage targets at an extended range.





In September 2025, the Pakistan Army also successfully conducted the training launch of the Fatah-IV cruise missile at a range of 750 kilometers.