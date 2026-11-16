Pakistan's central bank sees FY27 growth at 3.5-4.5%, warns of oil and El Nino risks

SBP projected average inflation at 5.5-7.5 percent in FY27, above the medium-term target range of 5.0-7.0 percent.





KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy has entered the new fiscal year on a stronger footing, with growth likely to hold up on easing monetary conditions and tax incentives, though inflation would stay above the target range, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in its annual report on Monday.





The central bank projected real GDP growth in the range of 3.5-4.5 percent in FY27, against the government’s target of 4.0 percent.





SBP said the economy had proved more resilient than during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in FY22, positioning the country to better absorb global supply shocks. Continued engagement with the IMF and stronger fiscal and external buffers have lowered the country’s risk premium, it said.





The improvement was also reflected in recent upgrades by rating agencies. Moody’s raised Pakistan’s sovereign rating from Caa1 to B3 on August 24, 2026, while S&P Global lifted it from B- to B on July 22, 2026. Both agencies maintain a stable outlook.





The central bank said the momentum would be aided by the lagged impact of earlier monetary easing, recovery in domestic demand and fiscal support to industry. High-frequency indicators, including automobile sales, cement dispatches, electricity generation and consumer financing, have already shown a recovery.





The government has introduced tax incentives in the FY27 budget, including cuts in super tax, import tariffs, tax on sale and purchase of property, and on export proceeds. Tax for the salaried class has also been rationalized.





On agriculture, SBP said worsening El Nino conditions posed risks to the outlook. However, latest information pointed to higher output of key kharif crops, including sugarcane, rice and maize, compared to last year.





The current account deficit is projected at 0-1.0 percent of GDP in FY27, compared to the government’s target of 0.7 percent. Imports are expected to rise to $70.5-71.5 billion on economic expansion, tariff rationalization and higher global prices. Exports are seen recovering moderately to $32.0-33.0 billion, while remittances are projected at $44.5-45.5 billion.





The upgrade in sovereign ratings helped the government raise $3 billion through a Eurobond issuance in September 2026. Together with SBP’s FX purchases and expected official inflows, this is projected to lift reserves to $25 billion, moving toward four-month import cover. The government has set a target of $23.0 billion by end-December 2026.





On prices, SBP said the global energy shock would continue to exert upward pressure on inflation. The government moved petroleum pricing from fortnightly to weekly reviews in March 2026 and introduced daily adjustments from July 2026, which the central bank said could help in a smoother pass-through of international oil prices.





The government has also allowed wheat imports to ease food supply constraints. The central bank said rising input costs might induce some rigidity in core inflation, but a prudent monetary policy stance would keep expectations anchored.





SBP projected average inflation at 5.5-7.5 percent in FY27, above the medium-term target range of 5.0-7.0 percent. The projection is based on oil at $80 a barrel and would be revised in January 2027 to account for higher oil prices and other developments.





Fiscal deficit is projected at 3.0-4.0 percent of GDP, against the government’s target of 3.6 percent, as fiscal consolidation and power sector reforms keep spending moderate, while tax enforcement and a broader tax net support collection.





The central bank cautioned that the outlook was vulnerable to the ongoing Middle East conflict, new trade blocks and climate change. A prolonged conflict could weigh on activity through supply chain disruptions and rising input costs, while economic conditions in the GCC region could affect remittances. The recent India-EU free trade agreement may also have implications for Pakistan’s exports, it said.





It added that weak investment in productive, export-oriented sectors could hamper efforts to sustain growth and create jobs. SBP said it remained committed to price stability and sustainable growth through “prudent, data-driven policy interventions.”