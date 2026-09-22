Security forces killed six militants during Operation Shaaban-II in Balochistan

Security forces conducted an operation against India-backed Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists in Balochistan, killing six militants under Operation Shaaban-II, according to security sources.

Security forces killed six terrorists and arrested nine suspected individuals during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Saran Tangi area, security sources said.

According to the sources, the operation was conducted under Operation Shaaban-II against Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, the sources said.

Security sources said operations against terrorists are continuing and vowed to continue the campaign until the last terrorist is eliminated.